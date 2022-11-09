Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as homicide

Detectives said they don't believe the shooting was random.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said officers are trying to find who shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning.

Officers said they were called to a shooting on N 11th Street near E Seward Street. When they arrived, officers found a man in his mid-forties who had apparently been shot. Officers said they gave him emergency first aid until first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives said that while it's still early in their investigation, they don't believe the shooting was random. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130, or submit a tip by downloading the Tampa PD app or by texting TIP411.