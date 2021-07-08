Deputies investigate homicide at Tampa apartment

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday night in an apartment.
Deputies say they were called to Willow Brooke Apartments after a 911 caller said they heard gunshots. Investigators say the caller told them before the gunshots, they heard a man and woman fighting.
The sheriff's office activated its SWAT team and after they secured the area, found a woman's body inside an apartment.
"As our detectives piece together this crime, we are all deeply saddened by this senseless violence that ended a woman's life," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "At this time, this appears to be a domestic-related incident, and we believe the victim was targeted. We are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to please come forward and help us find the person behind this attack."
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
