Tampa Police investigate 2 overnight deadly shootings

Detectives do not believe the two incidents are related.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's assistance after they say two people were killed by gunfire during the early hours of Monday morning.

According to police, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the first incident in the 3600 block of 29th Avenue. Life-saving measures were initiated until fire rescue arrived.

Officers say the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A few hours later, police were dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue near 17th Street for a report of someone being shot. Once on scene, officers say they located a man who was also suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was given CPR until paramedics were able to transport him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to a press release.

Detectives say they are at an early stage in their investigation but the two shootings do not appear to be related.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or non-emergency at 813-231-6130.