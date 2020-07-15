Tampa police investigate early morning homicide

Detectives are searching for information about the shooting.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police were dispatched to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of E. Yukon Street and N. Brooks Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding on the ground. He had a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

As of 10 a.m., detectives were still actively working to develop leads. Anyone who knows who might've shot the man, or witnessed something that could help, should call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

Tipsters may also click here to submit an anonymous tip online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

