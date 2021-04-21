Man charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Tampa hotel

At least one witness was there at the time of the shooting, detectives say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night at the Rodeway Inn on Melburne Boulevard in Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department, three witnesses told detectives they saw Kyle Robinson Bradshaw armed with two weapons before the shooting happened. Investigators say one witness was there during the shooting and identified Bradshaw as the shooter.

"All witness stated that the shooting was unprovoked and that there were no

arguments or disagreements amongst any of the occupants of the hotel room," the police department wrote in a statement.

Authorities say they searched Bradshaw's apartment and found a handgun of the same caliber as a casing found at the homicide scene.

No further information was immediately released.