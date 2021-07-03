Man critically wounded in shooting at Tampa hotel

It happened Sunday morning, and police are searching for a BMW with two people inside.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel off East Fowler Avenue between US-41 and I-275 in Tampa.

It happened Sunday morning at the Value Lodge, and detectives say it was not random.

One man was wounded and taken to Tampa General Hospital, where authorities say he is in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to find a black BMW with a Miami specialty license plate. They believe two people are inside.

Anyone with information should call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130. You can also submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip by clicking here.