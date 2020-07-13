Man killed when large party erupted in gunfire over the weekend

Detectives don't believe it was a random act.

TAMPA, Fla. — A large house party ended with gunshots early Sunday morning in Tampa.

It happened around 12:07 a.m. in the area of N. 23rd Street and E. Lake Avenue.

A 28-year-old man was shot. Police tried to save his life, but he didn't make it.

A 34-year-old man was also hit by gunfire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is stable.

"Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act," a Tampa police spokesperson said.

According to law enforcement, there were many people at the party. But, only "limited information" has been provided to homicide detectives.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows what happened to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

