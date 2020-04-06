Deputies ask for help identifying people who forced their way Tampa jewelry store

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators say your help is needed finding the men who broke into a jewelry store Saturday night and stole several thousand dollars worth of jewelry.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the burglary at Shalimar Jewelers, located at 7853 N. 56th Street, happened during protests.
Only one of the men involved removed his face covering, which was captured on a store surveillance camera.
"Our deputies and staff are working very hard to protect the public while people peacefully protest," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Instead, these suspects took advantage of the circumstances, burglarizing the store, and getting away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Business owners are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they are forced to deal with the consequences of people who are looting stores during this difficult time. This type of behavior is despicable and will not be tolerated here in Hillsborough County."
Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.
