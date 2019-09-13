HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa man faces two fraud charges after being accused of using counterfeit credit cards to buy smoothies in Brandon on June 3.

Deputies say Carl Emanuel Thomas, 43, went into the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on the Causeway Boulevard and used a counterfeit credit card to make two separate transactions of $12.24 and $4.10.

The elderly woman's name who was on the card did not know her identity had been stolen until afterwards and said she did not know Thomas.

He was found and arrested by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after a warrant was issued on Thursday.

He faces two charges of fraudulent use of personal information of an elderly person and fraudulent use of a credit card.

