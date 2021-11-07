Tyrone Johnson, 42, is charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of 34-year-old Stephanie Willis and her 10-year-old son Ricky Sunday night.

Tyrone Johnson, who is accused of killing a Tampa mother and child this week, was again denied bail Saturday.

Johnson, 42, is charged with first and second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and shooting into or within a building in the deaths of 34-year-old Stephanie Willis and her 10-year-old son Ricky Sunday night.

The two were shot to death in their Mariner’s Cove apartment in Tampa.

A family member at the hearing, Zina Cheers, said she didn't want Johnson to get the death penalty because it was too easy a punishment.

"Death is too good for him, because then he's getting out of it. If it was up to me. solitude and let him think about it until he withers and dies. That's how I feel about it."

On Tuesday, Johnson was held without bail, but Saturday his attorney had the chance to argue for his release. The request was denied.

Johnson, Willis' live-in boyfriend, admitted to pulling the trigger, according to deputies, after an argument escalated over changing the TV channel to watch football.

At first, however, according to an arrest affidavit, deputies said Johnson claimed Willis pushed him off his knee roller, which he’d been using due to a foot injury during his time in the military. He said he was on the ground when he fatally shot her and her son.

