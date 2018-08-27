TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa man accused of running over a father and two sons went on a rant in court Monday that included him admitting to a murder in a separate incident.

Mikese Morse, 30, was escorted out of the courtroom Monday after he kept interrupting the judge.

Morse was arrested in June after Tampa police say he purposely drove into the family on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive. Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, was killed in the crash, which also injured his two young sons.

Morse has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges in that case.

In court Monday, Morse threw a curve ball and admitted he ran over a man -- but it wasn't Aguerreberry or his sons. In an unexpected rant, Morse told the judge he killed a person near the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

Morse said: "I committed murder at the Hard Rock Casino" between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on June 12.

State Attorney Andrew Warren said his office is looking into this separate claim with the sheriff’s office.

Warren said his office will not pursue the death penalty in the case involving the bicycling family, due to Morse’s mental history.

In that case, Morse is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with a serious bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mark D. Kiser has yet to announce a date for when he will decide if Morse is mentally competent to proceed with a trial or not.

Dr. George Northrup's report on Morse's mental state was due last week, but Kiser said Monday it is not complete.

In a court order, Kiser asked Northrup to determine if Morse “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and whether he has a rational, as well as factual, understanding of the proceedings against him."

