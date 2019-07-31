TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested a man accused of secretly recording a woman while she was changing clothes in a dressing room at Target.

Charles Richard Schenck, 33, of Tampa is charged with video voyeurism.

Schenck is accused of using his phone to record the woman without her knowledge on July 26 at the Target at 3625 W. Gandy Blvd.

The woman told police while she was changing, she turned towards the door mirror and saw a black cell phone with a clear case pointing right at her from the bottom opening of the changing room door. The phone was pulled away when she screamed out.

Surveillance video from Target and information from the store’s employees helped police identify Schenck as a suspect. Police say Schenck admitted to the crime the next day on July 27.

He told the police he felt guilty and deleted the video after he left the store, according to an arrest report.

Schenck was a former Tampa area representative of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The organization issued a statement:

We are deeply saddened by the charges being brought against a former Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Area Representative in Tampa. All affected by this situation remain in our heartfelt prayers. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes continues to maintain high standards of morality and personal conduct for all FCA employees and volunteers. Due to the investigation and proceedings taking place, we are not able to make further comments.

