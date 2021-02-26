Police: Man charged with manslaughter in Tampa deadly shooting

Detectives say Juan Colon-Lugo, 25, was "an acquaintance of the victim."

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting on Feb. 24.

Late Wednesday night, Tampa Police say they responded to reports of gunshots on East Annie Street near North Nebraska Avenue. Officers arrived to find a person in the roadway with gunshot wounds, according to the report.

Police say the person, a Hispanic man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Juan Colon-Lugo, 25, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the case. Detectives say Colon-Lugo was "an acquaintance of the victim."