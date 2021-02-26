Police: Man charged with manslaughter in Tampa deadly shooting

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting on Feb. 24.
Late Wednesday night, Tampa Police say they responded to reports of gunshots on East Annie Street near North Nebraska Avenue. Officers arrived to find a person in the roadway with gunshot wounds, according to the report.
Police say the person, a Hispanic man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Juan Colon-Lugo, 25, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the case. Detectives say Colon-Lugo was "an acquaintance of the victim."
- QR codes: How to protect your cell phone from scams
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
- '40,000 cases daily': Florida scientists say U.K. variant could spark a 4th wave of COVID-19 infections in the state
- House approves Equality Act with expanded LGBTQ legal safeguards
- Militia official: US strike in Syria kills 1, wounds several
- The sky will be extra bright this weekend from the full "Snow Moon"
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter