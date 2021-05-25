Police: Tampa man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

Detectives say the man had traveled with the child to several cities across Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a Tampa man has been charged for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this year.

Cory Hutchinson, 30, was reportedly communicating with the child who lived in Bay County, Florida. According to police, the little girl was reported missing in March. She later returned home.

Detectives say the child's phone showed she was speaking to Hutchinson around the time she went missing. An investigation would reveal the two had been together during that period of time and traveled to several cities, including Orlando and Tampa, according to law enforcement.

Hutchinson was arrested and sent to Bay County Jail where police say he admitted to picking the child up at her home and taking her to his apartment in Tampa.

According to police, Hutchinson faces three counts of sexual battery of a victim under 12 and one count of traveling to meet a minor to solicit illegal acts.