Tampa man faces up to 15 years in prison after traffic stop leads to discovery of counterfeit cards

Authorities say it all started with a traffic stop and ended with the discovery of several counterfeit credit cards.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa man could be looking at up to 15 years in prison after a traffic stop by Florida Highway Patrol led to the discovery of counterfeit credit cards and manufacturing equipment.

According to court documents, Eugene Stephan Cole, 31, was driving his BMW in Columbia County when a trooper pulled him over for "various traffic infractions."

A trooper smelled marijuana from inside the BMW during the stop and conducted a probable cause search of the car, according to the Department of Justice. Their search uncovered a counterfeit license, blank cards, a magnetic strip and several credit and debit cards, among other items.

The DOJ says three of the cards were in Cole's name, while the others had the names of different people, including "Austin Hudson" inscribed on them.

Authorities say Cole pleaded guilty to possession of credit card manufacturing equipment and has agreed to forfeit his equipment and media to the United States. The 31-year-old could also be ordered to pay restitution to those he defrauded.