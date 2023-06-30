x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found with gunshot wounds dies in Tampa

The man was found around 8:30 a.m. in the yard of a home located in the 9200 block of 13th Street North, police said.
Credit: Chaikom - stock.adobe.com
FILE PHOTO

TAMPA, Fla. — A man found with upper body injuries died Friday morning at a Tampa hospital, police said in a news release.

The man was found around 8:30 a.m. in the yard of a home located in the 9200 block of 13th Street North, police said.

Police were called to the area in response to a shooting. When they arrived they found the man with upper body injuries, the police statement said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. 

Currently, an adult man is being interviewed by homicide detectives about his connection to the shooting.

Police said this shooting is believed to not be a random act. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Tampa police

Before You Leave, Check This Out