Man found with gunshot wounds dies in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man found with upper body injuries died Friday morning at a Tampa hospital, police said in a news release.

The man was found around 8:30 a.m. in the yard of a home located in the 9200 block of 13th Street North, police said.

Police were called to the area in response to a shooting. When they arrived they found the man with upper body injuries, the police statement said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Currently, an adult man is being interviewed by homicide detectives about his connection to the shooting.