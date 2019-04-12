TAMPA, Fla. — It started as a fight, but Tampa police say it ended with a murder.

On Nov. 23, Denorris Singleton was found bleeding from his head at N. 29th Street and E. Lake Avenue. Officers say he had been hit with a baseball bat.

Paramedics rushed him to Tampa General Hospital. He died there six days later.

Now, police are searching for the person who killed him – and they have a clue on camera.

A white car was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene, and officers say the killer was driving it. According to a news release, detectives believe the killer is known to hang out in the area.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Pasco County man killed over winning money in card games, detectives say

RELATED: Search intensifies for man accused of killing girlfriend, 4-year-old after reported sighting

What other people are reading right now: