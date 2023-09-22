Police looking for man after deadly shooting in Tampa

The shooting happened early Friday morning near Shawarma King on East Busch Boulevard.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are looking person who shot and killed a man Friday morning at the intersection of East Busch Boulevard and North Connechusett Road, according to a news release.

There is little information currently available, but early investigations showed that the shooter confronted a man at the intersection, pulled out a gun, shot and killed him, and then fled the area.

Detectives say they believe the shooter is a white man, between 30 and 40 years old. He was last seen dressed in a black T-shirt with matching pants and shoes.