Police: Man shot after charging acquaintance with baseball bat

TAMPA, Fla — An argument in Tampa escalated Tuesday when a fight went from a disagreement of words to a shooting, authorities say.
Officers say 30-year-old Jeremy Green and a man he knows got into a fight in the 20100 block of Weeping Laurel Place when Green is said to have kicked the other man's car.
But investigators say it didn't stop with damage to the car. According to police, Green then went inside a garage and grabbed a baseball bat before approaching the man in an "aggressive manner."
The man shot Green in response, according to a press release.
Green was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
The man police say he tried to attack is being cooperative with investigators.
- Gov. DeSantis' State of the State: 'The sun is rising here in Florida'
- Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers
- Tampa's new FEMA vaccine site accepts walk-ups if you can't schedule an appointment ahead of time
- Sheriff's Office: Brooksville kennel operator arrested after 11 puppies found dead in garbage cans
- 57 showings, 17 offers: Ways to rise above the rest in a hot Tampa Bay real estate market
- Family welcomed back to Florida with seven-foot gator in garage
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter
- Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers State of the State address
- Evictions loom for Tampa Bay families despite moratorium
- As vaccinations ramp up, COVID testing is down. That could be a problem, doctors say
- Are you eligible? Health insurance sign-ups are back open
- Iceberg larger than New York City breaks off Antarctica
- Family welcomed back to Florida with seven-foot gator in garage
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter