Police: Man shot after charging acquaintance with baseball bat

What started as a verbal argument quickly escalated Tuesday afternoon.

TAMPA, Fla — An argument in Tampa escalated Tuesday when a fight went from a disagreement of words to a shooting, authorities say.

Officers say 30-year-old Jeremy Green and a man he knows got into a fight in the 20100 block of Weeping Laurel Place when Green is said to have kicked the other man's car.

But investigators say it didn't stop with damage to the car. According to police, Green then went inside a garage and grabbed a baseball bat before approaching the man in an "aggressive manner."

The man shot Green in response, according to a press release.

Green was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

The man police say he tried to attack is being cooperative with investigators.

