Tampa police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Circle K on Fowler Avenue at 15th Street, where the man was found in a car. They provided first aid until medics arrived and took the man to the hospital.

Authorities say a dark blue Nissan Altima was seen leaving the area, heading south on 15th Street.

Nearby Shaw Elementary and West University Charter Schools were temporarily put on a lock-in status. But, everyone is safe on those campuses.



