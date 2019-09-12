Tampa police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest Monday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the Circle K on Fowler Avenue at 15th Street, where the man was found in a car. They provided first aid until medics arrived and took the man to the hospital.
Authorities say a dark blue Nissan Altima was seen leaving the area, heading south on 15th Street.
Nearby Shaw Elementary and West University Charter Schools were temporarily put on a lock-in status. But, everyone is safe on those campuses.
What other people are reading right now:
- FBI investigating deadly shooting at NAS Pensacola as an act of terrorism
- No, Steve Harvey didn't announce the wrong winner again at Miss Universe
- Child with cancer reunited with parents after court battle over treatment, mom says
- Church nativity scene portrays Jesus, Mary, Joseph separated at border
- 'Rare' cardinal appears male on one side, female on the other