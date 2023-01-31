x
Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman

Detectives do not believe this was a random act.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say they're working to collect evidence and develop leads. Tampa police detectives do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department by calling 813-231-6130, texting the tip to "TIP411" or through the TampaPD app.

