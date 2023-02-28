Man wanted for impersonating officer, exposing himself to woman in Tampa

The suspect faces possible felony charges for the crime.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Tampa are searching for a man accused of impersonating a police officer before he exposed himself to a woman at a hotel nearly one week ago.

Police said on the night of Feb. 22, video shows a man in a long-sleeved pink shirt and blue jeans display a badge to a woman before pulling her into a stairwell and exposing himself at the Ramada Inn on North West Shore Blvd.

The woman pushed the man away before running to safety and was not hurt during the interaction, according to a news release from the police department.

Right after the incident, police say surveillance video shows the man come out of a stairwell in the lobby of the hotel then walk northbound toward the property next door.

At this time, the suspect in the investigation is described as having a fair skintone and in his 30s. He's between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6 feet with a muscular build with a belly and some facial hair, the Tampa Police Department reports.

"Our investigators will work tirelessly to apprehend the suspect in this case before he can victimize anyone else," Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "It is a felony to impersonate a police officer and we take any report of this happening very seriously.

"Our community can always ask a Tampa Police officer for identifying information and then call our non-emergency line to confirm the information provided if they believe the person may be impersonating an officer."

The Tampa Police Department said while police impersonation is rare, these tips can help keep you safe.

Ask for a name, a badge number, and to see their identification.

Do not be afraid to advise the officer you intend to call the dispatch center to verify the officer's identity.

Call 911 if you believe the person is posing as a Law Enforcement Officer.

Trust your instincts.