TAMPA, Fla. -- A man is facing murder charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend and her son over an alleged dispute over the television.

Tyron Terrell Johnson, 42 was booked into the Hillsborough County jail Monday on murder charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend and her 10-year-old son.

Johnson also faces charges of aggravated child abuse and shooting into or within a building.

According to the arrest report, Hillsborough County deputies responded to Mariners Cove Apartment complex after receiving a “frantic” 911 call from Johnson letting them know he was involved in a domestic dispute.

When deputies arrived, they found Johnson’s live-in girlfriend and her 10-year-old son dead. The victim’s names aren’t being released. Johnson said he lived with his girlfriend and her son for about a year.

The report says Johnson admitted to shooting them after he says they attacked him when he tried to change the channel on the television to watch football.

The alleged incident happened in the master bedroom of the apartment. Johnson told deputies he started to pack his things soon after the argument began. Johnson said that’s when his girlfriend started to berate him and got physical despite his recent foot surgery leaving him on a kneel roller.

At one point, Johnson told deputies the 10-year-old accused him of hitting his mother. That’s when Johnson told investigators he pushed the boy, grabbed his gun and started shooting at his girlfriend. The report says she was holding a PlayStation in her hands.

Johnson said the boy left the bedroom when the shooting began. He said when the boy returned, he shot him as well. The report says he eluded to shooting the child after he was laying on the ground.

Investigators said they found other shooting evidence inside the boy’s bedroom.

Johnson is being held without a bond.

