A pretrial hearing was held Wednesday morning for a Tampa woman accused of leaving her 4-year-old daughter to drown in the Hillsborough River.

Shakayla Denson, 26, of Tampa is charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

She’s being held without bond.

Denson is accused of stealing a car from an auto repair shop on Aug. 2, then parking the vehicle on North Rome Avenue, according to police. Investigators say she walked into the murky Hillsborough River and left her daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, in the water.

"Witnessed observed her forcefully remove the child," Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said last week. "She starts dragging Je'Hyrah [Daniels] by the arm and heads toward the Hillsborough River.

"Witnesses report the child was screaming and at one time, both the child and the mother were screaming. Witnesses say the mother grabbed Je'Hyrah [Daniels] by both arms and pulled her close to her chest as she waded deeper into the water. The water was then near the top of (the mother's shoulders) when she released Je'Hyrah [Daniels] into the water."

Related: Mother charged with murder after allegedly tossing daughter into Hillsborough River

Previous: Witnesses describe Tampa woman's erratic behavior after allegedly tossing child in river

A member of the Tampa Police Department dive team discovered the unconscious child underwater, according to police. She was about 75 feet from shore.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Denson was arrested while walking not far from where the child was dumped in the river, Dugan said. She has previous arrests for driving with a suspended license and theft charges dating back two years ago.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP