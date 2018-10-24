TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa mother accused of leaving her 4-year-old daughter in the Hillsborough River to drown is expected in court today.

Shakayla Denson, 26, has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge in the death of her daughter Je'Hyrah Daniels.

She is also charged with aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

A judge approved a motion from Denson’s attorney for an examination to determine if she is competent to proceed with a trial.

Two doctors' reports – which were expected to determine whether she has a mental illness and/or an intellectual disability – were due Monday.

Denson’s hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Previous: Competency hearing scheduled for Tampa mother accused of letting daughter drown in river

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP