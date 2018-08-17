TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa mother accused of letting her 4-year-old daughter drown in the Hillsborough River pleaded not guilty Friday morning.

Shakayla Denson waived her right to appear at the arraignment hearing in person. Her next court date is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Denson is charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

Denson is accused of stealing a car from an auto repair shop, then parking the vehicle on North Rome Avenue, police said. Then she walked into the murky river at about 4 p.m. and left her daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, in the water, according to investigators.

