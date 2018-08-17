TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa mother accused of letting her 4-year-old daughter drown the Hillsborough River will be arraigned.

Shakayla Denson has waived her appearance for Friday morning’s hearing.

Denson is charged with first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

Denson is accused of stealing a car from an auto repair shop, then parking the vehicle on North Rome Avenue, police said. Then she walked into the murky river at about 4 p.m. and left her daughter, Je'Hyrah Daniels, in the water, police said.

