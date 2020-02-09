Arrest made in murder of man found in Tampa front yard

Officers found the accused killer in a car Tuesday on Hellenic Drive.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have made an arrest after a body was found in a front yard.

Officers were dispatched just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 for a report of shots fired in the 3400 block of N. 53rd Street. When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. His name has not been released.

Detectives developed leads and arrested 23-year-old Malik Maynard on Sept. 1 on Hellenic Drive. Maynard was taken to the Orient Road Jail and charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities have not indicated any potential motives.

