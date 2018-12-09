The lawyer for the Tampa man accused of running over a father and two sons says a doctor has concluded his client is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Mikese Morse, 30, is accused of purposely driving into the family in June on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive -- killing Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, and injuring his two young children.

Morse is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with a serious bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Morse's Attorney, James W. Smith, confirmed to 10News that medical reports concluded he should not be tried in court. Smith declined to release any more information but said the report would be discussed Thursday at the courthouse.

Dr. George Northrup's report on Morse's mental state had been due in late August, but it took longer than expected to complete.

According to Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mark D. Kiser's order, the report should determine if Morse “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and whether he has a rational, as well as factual, understanding of the proceedings against him."

