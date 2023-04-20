Woman accused of shooting coworker at Tampa nursing home

TAMPA, Florida — A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after deputies say she shot a coworker during an argument Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Felicia Johnson McGee, 46, of Temple Terrace, faces another charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm or to use a deadly weapon.
Hillsborough County deputies responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:15 a.m. to The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Fletcher Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the two people involved worked at Bristol when an argument took place — they had only worked together for less than two months. The two left the facility and continued the conversation in the parking lot. That's when deputies said McGee pulled a gun and allegedly shot at the person's arm.
The individual was transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"I'm disheartened to learn of this unwarranted violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "This is not just a violation of the law; it's a violation of our most basic human values. My heart goes out to the victim, Bristol employees, and families with loved ones there."
McGee remains in the Orient Road Jail without bond.