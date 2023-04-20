Woman accused of shooting coworker at Tampa nursing home

The sheriff's office said the two people involved worked at the nursing home when an argument took place — they had only worked together for less than two months.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Florida — A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after deputies say she shot a coworker during an argument Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Felicia Johnson McGee, 46, of Temple Terrace, faces another charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm or to use a deadly weapon.

Hillsborough County deputies responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:15 a.m. to The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Fletcher Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the two people involved worked at Bristol when an argument took place — they had only worked together for less than two months. The two left the facility and continued the conversation in the parking lot. That's when deputies said McGee pulled a gun and allegedly shot at the person's arm.

The individual was transported to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I'm disheartened to learn of this unwarranted violence," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "This is not just a violation of the law; it's a violation of our most basic human values. My heart goes out to the victim, Bristol employees, and families with loved ones there."