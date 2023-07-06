x
Crime

Tampa police looking for parrot thief

Authorities say back on March 18 the unknown woman took two Blue-fronted Amazon parrots, Tito, 15, and Mama, 20.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is looking to identify a woman they said stole two parrots off the porch of a home near Epps Park in Seminole Heights, according to a news release. 

Authorities say back on March 18, the unknown woman took two Blue-fronted Amazon parrots, Tito. 15, and Mama, 20. 

On March 21, Tito was sold to a pet store, where the store's owners recognized that Tito had been stolen and contacted the true owner.

Police say Mama, who has a steel band on her left foot, is still missing. 

Detectives are now asking anyone in the community who may know the female in this video to contact #YourTampaPD at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS. 

