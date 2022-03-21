Tampa pastor accused of molesting multiple children

Jesus Manuel Castellano-Mojica was charged with charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa pastor and foster parent is behind bars after police say he molested three children.

According to authorities, on Valentine's Day, the Florida Department of Children and Families received a report that a 7-year-old may have been a victim of sexual abuse. Investigators say through multiple interviews, they discovered there were three people who had been molested.

According to police, they were two young girls and an adult woman. Investigators say the woman told them about multiple situations from when she was an 11-year-old child.

Police say 81-year-old Jesus Manuel Castellano-Mojica was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, as well as sexual battery.