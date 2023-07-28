Tampa police search for 3 people involved in armed robbery at jewelry store

An employee fired a shot at the three people, causing them to run out of the store and to their cars.

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are searching for three people involved in an armed robbery on Friday.

Just after 1 p.m., a gray Nissan Altima with a white paper tag showing OTX4425 was seen driving around the parking lot outside the Liberty Jewelers, located at 1957 W. MLK Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows a woman entering the store around 1:21 p.m. and just walking around the store for a few minutes before leaving.

Only a few minutes later, police explain she returned but this time she held the door open for two men to enter the store.

The first guy, who was wearing a black hoodie and had a hammer, walked up to the display case. He's seen on video smashing the glass before grabbing multiple items.

A second guy wearing a yellow jacket, who police say was also armed, stayed at the door with the woman. He was pointing the gun toward the interior of the store, the agency explains.

No one was injured in the robbery.

#YourTampaPD is investigating an armed robbery and working to identify the three suspects who were involved.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call us at 813.231.6130 or to contact





"As detectives continue to gather evidence, they are also asking the community to take a good look at this video," police wrote in the release.