Tampa police arrest 2 in connection with shooting on N Dale Mabry Highway

A 26-year-old and 23-year-old were arrested for the shooting that left two people hurt last week, the Tampa Police Department reports.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have arrested two men they say were involved in a shooting that left two people hurt last week on North Dale Mabry Highway.

At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, the suspects, identified as 26-year-old Jaquone Penny and 23-year-old Myron Griffin, followed another car from West Boy Scout Boulevard toward the location of the shooting, police explain in a news release.

When the cars stopped at a red light, the two men reportedly shot multiple rounds into the other car – hitting two out of the four people inside.

At this point, Penny and Griffin fled the scene.

Once on the scene, officers found the two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital, but only one has been released while the other remains in critical condition.

An investigation revealed Penny and Griffin were involved, police say. The two were arrested and are now facing charges of first-degree premeditated attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting into a vehicle.

Griffin also faces an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.

"These suspects put not only the lives of their victims in danger but also all those who were traveling on this always busy roadway," Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "I applaud the diligent work of our detectives to get these two off our streets and they are working to identify any other possible persons of interest in this case.

"I urge anyone who may have seen or heard something related to the shooting, to please come forward with that information."

The investigation is ongoing, at this time.