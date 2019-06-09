A man accused of robbing a man in a wheelchair was arrested by Tampa police.

A tip sent to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay led officers to Steven Tack, 28, according to law enforcement.

Tampa police posted surveillance video to Facebook Tuesday. Investigators say it showed Tack sneak up to a man in a wheelchair and take his wallet from his shirt before running away.

Police said when they arrested Tack, they looked up his alias, Steven Campbell, and saw the has three active warrants out for his arrest under that name.

Tack faces a robbery charge along with 12 counts of false information to a pawnbroker, 11 counts of dealing in stolen property and one count of grand theft.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter