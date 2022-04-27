Police investigate deadly shooting at Tampa apartment

Police say the shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are working to figure out what led to a person getting shot and killed Tuesday evening at a Tampa apartment complex.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at The Dawson Apartments on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

Officers say they were dispatched to the complex to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. The person was transported to the hospital where they later died.