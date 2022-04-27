Police investigate deadly shooting at Tampa apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are working to figure out what led to a person getting shot and killed Tuesday evening at a Tampa apartment complex.
It happened just after 7 p.m. at The Dawson Apartments on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.
Officers say they were dispatched to the complex to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. The person was transported to the hospital where they later died.
According to the Tampa Police Department, the shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police say there is no continuing threat of violence to the community.