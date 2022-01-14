Tampa police disable interactive crime map due to Marsy's Law

The police department says it's working on a solution that "provides both transparency to the public while protecting the rights of victims."

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says it will no longer be providing crime statistics for its interactive crime map.

According to the police department, citing Marcy's Law, police will not be providing its crime data to LexisNexis in order to "protect the rights of victims."

The map allows users to see which crimes are happening in their community. The crimes are presented as dots that provide the exact time, date and address that the crime took place, as well as the police agency investigating it.