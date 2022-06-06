Police investigate anti-Semitic flyers found in Hyde Park

People in the neighborhood received the fliers on their doorsteps.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating dozens of anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Hyde Park over the weekend.

Tampa Jewish community leaders said actions like this show you how much hate is still out there.

“A number of people end up having safety and security concerns,” said Jonathan Ellis with the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Ellis said two different flyers were passed out on people's doorsteps with one of the flyers being related to Disney World and another flyer revolved around COVID-19.

“[The fliers] implied Covid-19 was a hoax and that it was a hoax conducted by the Jewish community,” he explained.

He said the organization received several phone calls about the flyers from homeowners in the area.

“Is this something I have to deal with personally, my family, my children, my parents? Those are the issues that go through people’s minds,” he said.

Michelle Archbold has lived in the Hyde Park area for two years and said it's concerning to see people purposefully spreading hate.

“Making an effort to spread hate is extremely hurtful," she said.

Archbold's family is Jewish and she said this makes her worried for her 9-year-old son.

“I just wish people would spend more time showing kindness to each other,” said Archbold.

Ellis said when the organization is notified about incidents like this, they contact law enforcement.

He expressed how it's sad to see these hateful actions in the Tampa community.