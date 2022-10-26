x
Tampa police searching for driver accused of firing shots at another car

Police said a 5-year-old child was in the car at the time of the shooting.
TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said.

The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue. 

Police said that's when the cars ended up off the main road where a driver of a small black car pulled out a gun and allegedly fired five to seven shots at the other car, shattering the black window. 

The other driver told police his 5-year-old child was in the car at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt, the Tampa Police Department said. 

