Tampa police make a $750,000 drug bust

Substantial amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and several firearms were taken off the streets.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department took to Facebook early Monday morning to share information about a major narcotics investigation led by the agency's Street Anti-Crime Squad.

According to the police department, approximately 1,000 grams of heroin, 3,300 grams of methamphetamine, 474 grams of cocaine, and multiple firearms were seized.

Pictures posted by the department show a layout of the confiscated drugs and weapons that had a street value of approximately $750,000.

At the federal level, there have also been recent crackdowns on drugs. While not involved in the Tampa bust, the FBI has made drug and organized crime busts high priorities. Technological advances recently helped agents successfully make more than 800 arrests and seize more than 32 tons of drugs in 16 countries over a stretch of 18 months.