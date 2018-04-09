Tampa police have identified the victim in a Monday night homicide.

Tesean Blue, 18, was shot around 8:30 p.m. in the area of N. Brooks Street and E. Annie Street. He later died at Tampa General Hospital.

No suspect had been arrested, as of noon Tuesday.

Detectives are actively pursuing leads.

Anyone with information about the shooter should call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

