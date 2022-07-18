Tampa man accused of impersonating police officer, stealing gun

Investigators say his SUV was outfitted with red and blue lights.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 26-year-old Tampa man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.

On Saturday morning, authorities received reports of a suspicious SUV with red and blue lights in the area of New Tampa and Bruce B Downs boulevards. That same morning, Florida Highway Patrol had gotten a report that a man pretending to be a cop – and also driving an SUV – had taken a gun from somebody on Interstate 75.

A real Tampa PD officer spotted a 2020 gray Range Rover, matching the description, on Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

"The suspect, later identified as John Inglis, had activated flashing red and blue lights, pulled over the victims, approached their vehicle, and asked for their driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance," TPD wrote in an email.

Police say when Inglis saw the real officer walking up, he handed back the documents to the person he'd pulled over and began walking back to his SUV.

He was arrested before he could go anywhere, authorities said, and his SUV was seized. Inside the car, police say they found a gun consistent with the type stolen earlier.

Investigators say they later learned Inglis had already been issued a Risk Protection Order, so he was charged for violating that, as well, as for impersonating a police officer.

While Tampa police say situations like this are rare, they did offer tips for what to do if you fear the person pulling you over is a fake cop: