TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said they are investigating a deadly shooting and are asking anyone with information to get in touch with Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.
Officers said they responded to a shooting near the corner of Deleuil Avenue and North 43rd Street. When they got there, they found a man who is in his early laying in the road, according to investigators.
Officers said they gave the man first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue was able to get to the scene and take him to the hospital. Police said he later died at the hospital.
Now, detectives are looking for leads. They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay
at 800-873-TIPS.
