TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing between two roommates.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and midnight at a home on Martindale Avenue near Interbay Boulevard.

Tampa police have arrested a suspect in the case.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest information.

