Tampa police investigate homicide after man found shot, lying in road

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, a news release from the Tampa Police Department explains.

At 7:57 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of N. 10th Street and E. Fairbanks Street on reports of a man shot.

Once on scene, they reportedly found him lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police explain.

Detectives are working to identify two men who may be connected to the shooting as well as the vehicle involved – believed to be an older 4-door white sedan with a damaged rear bumper.