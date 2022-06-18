x
Tampa police investigate after man found dead in driveway

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating after finding a dead man laying in a driveway just after midnight Saturday.

At 12:23 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area off of N 53rd Street on reports of a phone call.

When police arrived, they say they found a dead man laying in a driveway next to a dark-colored pick-up truck.

There was also a second car found left running and abandoned on the east side of the street, police report. It was later determined to be a stolen car.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

