Tampa police investigate 2 separate early morning shootings

Investigations are ongoing for both shootings, which police say don't appear to be connected.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that happened early Thursday morning.

Officers were sent to a shooting near West Waters Avenue and North Orleans Avenue where two people were found with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The injuries reportedly came from a drive-by shooting involving a small gray car.

The second shooting happened a little past 1 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene of Haven Waters Edge Apartments on reports of several gunshots. Once at the scene, police say they found a man with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg.

The shooter reportedly ran away from the scene.