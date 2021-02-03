Tampa police searching for woman who called 911 to report she shot someone

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say he died after being taken to the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in a homicide case.

According to a press release, officers responded Tuesday morning to the Palm Avenue Apartments after a woman called 911 to report she shot someone before hanging up.

Once inside, police found an adult man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to officers.

When checking the apartment to see if the woman was possibly hiding inside, officers say they found a gun in "plain view" on the couch. The woman was already gone.

Detectives are still working to gather evidence on the shooting but do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.