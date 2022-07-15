Man found dead near Tampa neighborhood lake dock

Detectives don't believe this is a random act.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating after finding a man dead near a neighborhood lake dock early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 7:16 a.m. to an area off of Hampton Lake Drive on reports of a man down near the dock. Once police and crews from Tampa Fire Rescue were on scene, they reportedly found a man in his mid-40s dead with upper body trauma.

"While it is very early in the investigation, detectives do not believe this is a random act," the police department wrote in a news release. "Investigators are continuing to develop leads in the case."