Tampa Police search for information after shooting killed 14-year-old

Neighbors say they heard at least eight shots go off early Friday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are searching for more information after a runaway teenager was killed nearby West Floribraska Avenue.

Investigators say they want to know where 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander may have been before being killed.

“At this point, the investigation really is focusing on putting together the last days of Nilexias life,” Sandra Bentil with Tampa Police said.

Police responded to a call about several shots fired early Friday morning. When they arrived, they found the teen's body on the side of the road.

“This is a tragic situation," Bentil said.

Grace Iverson, who lives around the corner from where the teen's body was found, says it’s extremely unsettling knowing the person responsible is still out there.

“My roommate and I were asleep and our other roommate was awake and he ended up hearing a few of the shots,” Iverson said.

Iverson says she hopes the teen's loved ones get justice. She says she can't imagine the pain they are feeling.

“My heart goes out to her and her family,” she added.

Investigators say the runaway teen was from Temple Terrace. They say she has run away from her home before and previously spent time in the Jackson Heights area.

“If you saw Nilexia at any time in the past week or week and a half or so, it would be very helpful," Bentil said. "The smallest detail can provide quite a bit of information to detectives."